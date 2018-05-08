This Is Why Kim Kardashian Went To The Met Gala Without Kanye West

Despite being the Most Talked About Man of the moment (even inspiring an SNL sketch with his horror movie-level tweets and ideas), Kim Kardashian arrived to the creme brulée-coloured carpet without Kanye West on her arm. For someone with a not-so-subtle God complex, it's surprising he didn't insist on gracing the attendees with his presence. But, according to Kardashian, he had much more important work to do — the Lord's work (just kidding, he wasn't with Scott Disick).
Advertisement
On Twitter, Kardashian revealed that West could not attend the gala because he was in the studio finishing up
(Teyana Taylor, Nas, Pusha T, Kid Cudi collab, and his own).
Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums ???❤️ https://t.co/7r5SbJZoeX— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 8, 2018
Even though Kardashian insists she wishes he were there, it seems like she did just fine on her own.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement