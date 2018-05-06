In SNL’s A Quiet Place Parody, Kanye West’s Tweets Are Fatal

Recent tweets have proven to not only be fatal for Kanye West’s fan base, but also a group of friends in Saturday Night Live’s latest sketch.
A parody of the film A Quiet Place, the sketch, called “A Kanye Place,” followed cast members Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, and Cecily Strong, along with SNL host and musical guest Donald Glover, as they traveled through a corn maze. Much like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's characters have to do in the recent thriller, the friends aren’t supposed to make any sounds, as even the slightest peep will result in their death at the hands of a mysterious monster. But remaining quiet proves to be difficult when Glover pulls out his phone and sees West’s tweets.
"Kanye just tweeted," Glover said with a shocked expression on his face. "He said he would have voted for Trump." The friends were quiet at first, but then Thompson exclaimed "Oh, come on, Kanye!" and was promptly eaten by the monster.
Despite watching their friend get snatched into the trees, the group’s rage-fueled outbursts continued over West having a signed Make America Great Again hat and him being at Chrissy Teigen’s baby shower, where Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson was also in attendance.
The last three standing were Glover, Bryant, and Bennett. And at first Bryant was adamant that the group had better things to worry about besides West’s tweets — like staying alive and the midterm elections. But she quickly changed her tune once Glover announced that West had released a new track, and soon suffered the same fate as the friends before, as did Bennett and Glover after reading about West's TMZ appearance where he made the controversial comments about slavery being a choice.
While the result of the group’s outbursts might be a little far-fetched for the real world, the hilarious sketch does an amazing job of summing up many current and former Kanye fans' feelings. Like the group, fans know we should ignore Kanye’s tweets, because obviously he’s just trolling, right? And responding to them will only do more harm than good — like being swept up into controversy (i.e. Chance the Rapper), or bringing other trolls into our mentions. But, it’s incredibly difficult to sit back and not say anything, especially as Kanye’s tweets and comments become more and more outrageous. That’s why it’s understandable how Glover’s character kept getting sucked back in.
Now, let’s just hope that the premise of this film never becomes reality for as long as Kanye’s Twitter account exists. Because something tells me that many people wouldn’t last long.
