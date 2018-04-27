Following a glowing tweet from President Donald Trump, Chance The Rapper has clarified his stance on Trump and rapper Kanye West. Chance became embroiled in the current Twitter controversy when he spoke up on behalf of West, who seemingly tweeted in support of the president this week. Friday, the President lauded West and Chance on Twitter for doing "a great service to the Black community." Chance then retweeted this comment, writing, "Nah that aint it yo." Later, Chance released a full statement, replete with screenshots of the Apple Notes app.
"My fault yo," he captioned his statement. In it, the Chicago-based rapper explained his support of West and why he felt he needed to step in during West's wild Twitter storm earlier this week.
"Kanye West is not just a mentor or a big homie to me," Chance wrote. "He's my family. No matter how much I disagree with him, it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love — even if they were justified in doing so."
West drew attention earlier this week when he shared a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. He later tweeted that he and President Trump have the same "dragon energy," which inspired Trump to write back, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" As West's tweets proliferated, Chance stepped in to defend his friend. He pointed out, "Black people don't have to be democrats," seemingly arguing that it's okay for West to support the President, who has been known to support racist policies.
"I'd never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism, and discrimination," Chance continued, "I'd never support someone who talks about Chicago like it's hell on earth...my statement about black folk not having to be democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of public officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhoods, or black lives."
Read his full statement, below.
