Considering the details from the Woods scandal that have already been confirmed to be a part of the show (like the fact that trailer footage of Khloe screaming "Liar!" is, in fact, a reaction to watching Woods on Red Table Talk ), it looks like the answer is likely a big “yes." Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship status has been a bit blurry since last year, when Thompson was caught cheating on the reality star days before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True — and that time in their lives also happened to be caught on the KUWTK cameras. Although Kardashian was open about how difficult that time was for her on the show, they did stay together, but now, it seems like his most recent transgression has been the final nail in the coffin for her.