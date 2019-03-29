Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally back on Sunday, March 31, and this season is going to be a doozy. After Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, a lot of fans are wondering if Khloe Kardashian and Thompson's actual break-up will be on KUWTK this season.
Considering the details from the Woods scandal that have already been confirmed to be a part of the show (like the fact that trailer footage of Khloe screaming "Liar!" is, in fact, a reaction to watching Woods on Red Table Talk), it looks like the answer is likely a big “yes." Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship status has been a bit blurry since last year, when Thompson was caught cheating on the reality star days before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True — and that time in their lives also happened to be caught on the KUWTK cameras. Although Kardashian was open about how difficult that time was for her on the show, they did stay together, but now, it seems like his most recent transgression has been the final nail in the coffin for her.
Advertisement
In fact, she seems to have unfollowed him on Instagram, and according to her tweets about the situation that she shared earlier this month, it seems like she’s ready to move on.
“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2, adding, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”
But will we see all of this play out on KUWTK? It certainly seems like it. On Wednesday, a new promo for the season ahead focused on Kardashian sharing her feelings about Thompson, and it’s hard not to feel totally heartbroken for her as she seems to be processing what reportedly happened between him and Woods.
“Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever,” she says at one point, later saying through her tears, “sometimes the world forgets just to be kind, that we’re all going through something.”
Khloé Kardashian says her "family was ruined" after Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal: https://t.co/rDFYABKtk2 pic.twitter.com/b6Ci9N9ETC— E! News (@enews) March 27, 2019
But it's also entirely possible that Khloe reserved the actual moment that she and Tristan break up for her and her apparent ex. Khloe can also been seen crying in the KUWTK trailer and saying, "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life." That could mean that she decided to keep at least part of the saga off-camera. And honestly, this is a terrible thing to go through, so that would be completely understandable.
Whatever she decided to share, we'll know more on Sunday, when the new season of KUWTK premieres. But you might want to have the tissues handy — it seems like it’s going to be an emotional one.
Advertisement