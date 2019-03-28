Everything that happens to the Kardashians pretty much happens twice. After 15 seasons, audiences now know that the drama that unfolds IRL and on social media will get rehashed when Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs a few months later. However, as the world gets more fast paced, sometimes the show itself can't keep up with the famous family.
Season 16, airing this Sunday, began filming back in August, so many assumed that the most recent drama involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods went down after after this season had wrapped. This would mean we'd have to wait even longer to get Khloé Kardashian's side of the story (Woods already spoke her piece on Red Table Talk). However, the latest trailer for the E! series suggests that we'll be getting a look at the drama after all.
Advertisement
In a tweet announcing the trailer, E! News quoted a line Khloé Kardashian says the video — "My family was ruined!" — and cited it as a reaction to the Woods and Thompson drama
"It just sucks it has to be so public. I am not just a TV show. This is my life."
Khloé Kardashian says her "family was ruined" after Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal: https://t.co/rDFYABKtk2 pic.twitter.com/b6Ci9N9ETC— E! News (@enews) March 27, 2019
Over on Instagram, E! also confirmed that the clip of Khloé screaming "LIAR" was taken whens he watched Woods' Red Table Talk appearance.
This sheds a whole different light on the rest of the comments made in the trailer, like Khloé saying Thompson has "no respect for [her] whatsoever" as well as the moment Kris Jenner gives a toast to Kylie Jenner and her BFF Woods.
However, there's one other reason to believe we'll get getting to see the drama this season: the Kardashians celebrated the season 16 wrap on March 11. In various Instagram stories, the family let loose at a roller rink and ate a cake in the shape of the number 16 that said "It's a wrap season 16" in icing.
Considering the news that Woods and Thompson allegedly hooked up broke in February, it's possible this means cameras were in fact rolling, and that we'll see it sooner rather than later on E!. But not too soon. After all, if cameras really did capture the fallout, it took place at the verrryyyy end of the season, so we still have around fifteen episodes ahead of us before the most controversial news of 2019 might play out on screen.
Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres this Sunday.
Advertisement