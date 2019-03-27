Khloé Kardashian Literally Can't Stop Crying In The Dramatic New KUWTK Trailer

Having trouble making sense of all the Kardashian drama that's gone down in the past few months? Thank God Keeping Up With The Kardashians is returning to set things straight. The new trailer for the upcoming season comes shortly after the latest family scandal that involved Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods. Despite the fact that this went down after this season finished filming, the newly-released trailer appears to heavily nod to the incident, with E! News suggesting that some of the footage shown is in fact from the February antics.
"It just sucks it has to be so public. I am not just a TV show. This is my life, " Khloé says through tears, later adding, "My family was ruined!"
In another cheeky nod to the drama, one clip shows Kris Jenner giving a toast, saying "Here's to Jordyn and Kylie!"
Interspersed with clips from Kanye's Sunday church services, the trailer is almost entirely dedicated to Khloé's family and struggle to work though Thompson's persistent infidelity that was well documented long before his alleged kiss with Woods.
"Tristan might love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me whatsoever," Khloé says at one point.
After 15 seasons, however, it appears the public nature of the family's life is getting to the Good American creator.
"Sometimes the world just forgets to be kind and that we are all going through something," she says at the end of the trailer. "Maybe just be a little more understanding because it fucking sucks."
Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns March 31.
