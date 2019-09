Khloé Kardashian Literally Can't Stop Crying In The Dramatic New KUWTK Trailer

Having trouble making sense of all the Kardashian drama that's gone down in the past few months? Thank God Keeping Up With The Kardashians is returning to set things straight. The new trailer for the upcoming season comes shortly after the latest family scandal that involved Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods. Despite the fact that this went down after this season finished filming, the newly-released trailer appears to heavily nod to the incident, with E! News suggesting that some of the footage shown is in fact from the February antics.