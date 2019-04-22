Honestly the rest of Bali is...boring...so I'll sum it up: chocolate factory, jungle car racing, Tristan drama (no, not that), pool time, beach exploring, treasure hunting, etc. In between all of this, Khloé and Kourtney exchange more insults. And I'm sorry but I love when Kourtney is mean because she is so uncreative when it comes to being mean. She literally just tells people, "I don't care," to their actual face when their upset and it's so iconically reckless. I love it. I really don't think she is intentionally trying to hurt her sister's feelings, she is just too blunt, and thinks her opinion is always right. A classic big sister. (I am one, too, so I get it.) The one person that will listen to Khloé vent about her sister drama? Tristan Thompson. The two FaceTime while Scott, Kourtney, and Kim jump off the bow of a pirate ship-turned-yacht, and things seem peachy between them. :/