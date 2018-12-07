A Complete History Of Scott Disick & Sofia Richie's Relationship

The world first met Scott Disick when he was introduced as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend on Season 1 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). That was in 2007. Fast forward through years of on-again, off-again drama, culminating in Disick and Kardashian calling it quits in 2015. Even still, Scott pined for Kourtney for a couple more years until they both finally moved on. Kardashian met Younes Bendjima — 14 years her junior — and Disick met Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger than he is.
Now, Disick and Richie's romance is still going strong a year later, which is surprising because Disick has a long history of self-destructive behavior. But everything he's said about Richie indicates that she's a positive influence on him, and they seem poised to make it work for a long time.
But that doesn't mean their relationship hasn't had its share of drama — this is Lord Disick after all. Here's a complete chronological timeline of Disick and Richie's surprisingly long-lasting romance, and all the twists and turns along the way.
May 28, 2017
Disick first showed up on Richie's Instagram in two group shots in France during the Cannes Film Festival. TMZ also reported that Disick and Richie "were super flirty" on a yacht.
Richie later took to Twitter to deny that they were a thing.
"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax," she wrote in a now deleted tweet, per People magazine.
June 9, 2017
Once back from Cannes, Richie was caught FaceTiming Disick at the Los Angeles airport. The pair later grabbed dinner at Nobu and left the restaurant arm-in-arm.
Richie also tried again to deny that they were seeing each other. According to E! News, she tweeted, "The last time I'm gonna say it. Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax."
She has since deleted the tweet.
June 22, 2017
Richie tweeted, "If a [sic] boys Got a bad rep," followed by several emojis indicating that she comes running for a bad boy. Disick's previous behavior would certainly fit such a stereotype.
July 22, 2017
Disick clarified to E! News that he's not a sex addict, which he had jokingly claimed in a previous KUWTK episode. Instead he said he just has "a gargantuan appetite" for sex.
August 8, 2017
Richie tweeted asking someone to date her and "go on one of those little boat rides in Italy." Disick and Richie ended up doing just that two months later.
August 17, 2017
In a wild twist, the Daily Mail reported that Richie grabbed a very friendly lunch with Kourtney's boyfriend Younes Bendjima that ended in a warm hug between Richie and Bendjima.
According to Us Weekly, the two models used to be friends, but reportedly stopped speaking around October 2017.
September 6, 2017
While Disick was in New York City for Fashion Week (with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, no less), he snuck away and was spotted getting cuddly with Richie at lunch.
September 7, 2017
Richie made her Instagram Stories debut on Disick's page. He posted several videos of him and Richie playing ping pong with friends. He even labeled one photo of the two of them, "Dream team."
September 23, 2017
Disick and Richie posted to Instagram Stories and Snapchat about their time in Miami together. The pics showed them cuddled up, kissing, and celebrating with a dessert plate that read "congratulations Scott and [sic] Sophia" in chocolate sauce.
October 2, 2017
Richie posed her first Instagram photo of the two of them. Her arm is around Disick, and she captioned it with a sprout emoji, as if indicating that their romance was growing.
October 17, 2017
The couple traveled to Venice, Italy to fulfill Richie's gondola dream.
November 3, 2017
According to multiple outlets, there was reportedly trouble in paradise and the couple could have been heading for a split.
November 4, 2017
Sofia Richie's dad, musician Lionel Richie, opened up to Us Weekly about what he thought of Disick dating his daughter. "Have I been in shock? I’m the dad, come on," he said, adding, "I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"
November 5, 2017
People magazine reported that Sofia and Disick were vacationing in Mexico together among rumors that they're on the outs.
November 7, 2017
Sofia seemingly commented on the rumors, writing on Twitter: "The internet is always so wrong.. #amused"
November 9, 2017
Sofia and Lionel did a joint interview with E! News where they talked about Sofia's dating life. Sofia said her dad has been "good" about her dating life of recent.
"He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive," Sofia said even while her dad jokingly made his finger into a gun shape and put it at his head.
Lionel added in an interview with Us Weekly that same day that he tries to stay out of Sofia's personal business. "Never get into dating advice," he said, adding:
"Because remember, it’s always like preschool. Whatever the argument was on Monday, they make up on Tuesday … Just get the parents out of it [and] they’ll work it out. And if it’s really serious, they’ll come to me and figure it out. But they’ve got to go through the hard knocks. That’s just how it works."
December 8, 2017
People magazine reported that Disick and Sofia were spotted at dinner with some friends, including Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble. That brought Sofia one step further to actually being part of the Kardashian fam.
December 22, 2017
Disick posted a video to his Instagram story of Sofia dancing around in a Santa outfit to one of her dad's songs.
December 29, 2017
Sofia and Disick jetted off to Aspen to spend New Year's Eve at the same resort where Disick spent New Year's 2016 — only that time he was with Kourtney and their kids.
January 27, 2018
According to People, Disick and Sofia were spotted grabbing dinner — with Disick's kids. It was one of their first meetings with their father's new girlfriend, something Kourtney later got upset about during an episode of KUWTK.
Kendall Jenner stepped into the fray when she posted a shady comment on a fan account's photo of Disick, Sofia, and the children. “Awww Scott and his kids,” Jenner wrote, according to People, likely poking fun at the age difference between Disick and his girlfriend.
February 2, 2018
Jenner invited more controversy when she posted on Instagram that she named her new horse Dragon. It happened to be the same name as Sofia's horse that had just passed away a month earlier. Hopefully nothing more than a coincidence, because deceased pets should be off limits.
February 11, 2018
Sofia was finally mentioned on KUWTK during an episode about Disick's time in New York for Fashion Week the previous September. Kim was quick to come to Disick's defense in her confessional during the episode.
"I've just started to see pictures of Scott running around New York [with Sofia], and whatever makes him happy. I don't judge. I don't care. I think it's a good thing," Kim said. "I just hope that he's making good choices and having fun and nothing's getting too crazy … if it ends up turning into something, great."
Kris also talked to Disick about the relationship, where he admitted that he was seeing Sofia but he wouldn't be bringing her around to meet the family just yet.
Feb 14, 2018
Sofia celebrated Valentine's Day with an Instagram post for Disick. "Happy valentines babe," she wrote.
February 16, 2018
People magazine reported that Disick bought Sofia a puppy. "He wanted the dog for a while, but he ended up surprising me with it,” she told the outlet.
February 17, 2018
According to Us Weekly, The Daily Telegraph published an interview with Sofia's dad where he called her relationship "a phase."
Lionel added, "She’s 19. When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
March 6, 2018
According to Cosmopolitan, a ton of drama went down on Instagram in a short amount of time. Kourtney unfollowed her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and briefly deleted her account. Meanwhile Disick and Sofia also unfollowed each other.
What did it all mean? It's hard to tell. Only Sofia ever re-followed Disick. The rest remain unfollowed, as of December 2018.
March 10, 2018
Life & Style reported that Sofia took to Instagram Stories to clear up any rumors of a split between her and Disick. She posted a cute video of Disick dancing and singing. A few days later, she posted a photo of them jetting off on vacation together.
April 27, 2018
Nearly a year after their meetup at Cannes, Sofia posted a photo of Disick in bed with a heart made out of rose petals on the covers. So much for any rumors of a break up.
May 20, 2018
Lionel and Disick came face to face when Sofia stopped by an American Idol taping with her boyfriend. Despite Lionel's previous comments about their relationship being a phase, there didn't seem to be any bad blood that evening.
May 26, 2018
Sofia celebrated Disick's birthday with an Instagram post in his honor. "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you," she captioned a shot of the two of them swimming.
May 31, 2018
TMZ reported that Disick was allegedly being being flirty with another woman and saying he was single while at Kanye West's album release party.
June 2, 2018
June 4, 2018
But just a few days after those breakup rumors, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch together. Disick later took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at the rumors. "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us," Disick captioned a pic of a TMZ story about them.
June 5, 2018
Sofia posted to Instagram Stories to tell fans, "Never believe the internet." She also called Disick her "whole heart."
June 18, 2018
July 2018
August 5, 2018
The Season 15 premiere of KUWTK caught fans up on Disick's relationship. "Honestly everything's been going pretty well lately," he told cameras in a confessional. "This is the first time I've ever been with anyone other than Kourtney, so it's definitely different. But it's been a really good thing for me."
He also told Kim during the episode that the age difference doesn't bother him. "Do you ever find yourself in a moment where you're like, 'Grow up?'" Kim asked. "With her? Not at all," Disick replied. "I feel like she tells it to me."
September 6-9 2018
During an Australian press tour, Sofia got candid about her relationship. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Sofia called Disick her best friend.
"We are very happy, very lovey dovey," she said. "We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out."
She also added, "We’re very happy," when the hosts of The Morning Show asked about Disick in another interview.
#EXCLUSIVE: Model @sofiarichie is in Australia for the very first time and meeting some very lucky fans at @WindsorSmith in Bondi Junction! ✨ #WSxSOFIA #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/EtKRM5mORY— The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) September 6, 2018
But even as Sofia was exalting her relationship, the season 15 episode five KUWTK showed the drama going on behind the scenes. Not between Sofia and Disick, but between Disick and his ex Kourtney about Sofia.
The September 9 episode showed Kourtney learning that Disick had introduced Sofia to their kids without telling her — something she was very upset about.
Disick was initially dismissive of Kourtney's feelings on the matter, insinuating that she was just trying to control the situation.
But by the end of the episode he owned up to the error of his ways.
"I should have told Kourtney exactly what was happening, and I do realize this is something that can be hard for somebody," Disick said. "But by no means was I looking to make this any harder."
October 6, 2018
November 2018
Kourtney was spotted eating dinner with both Disick and Sofia on two separate occasions. Considering how close Scott still is with Kourtney and the Kardashian family, it's a good sign that they're now also seemingly getting along with Sofia.
...Although not well enough to invite Sofia to the family Thanksgiving, which Disick spent with Kourtney and their kids while Sofia spent it with her mom.
