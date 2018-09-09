The Latest Update On Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: Everything Is Fine

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are our favorite normal celeb couple in the “they’re just like us!” category. In fact, they’re so normal that sometimes we wonder if the duo is actually newsworthy. Take, for instance, the latest hot update Richie let slip about her relationship.
In a rare move for the model who usually keeps details of her relationship mum, Richie told hosts of the Australian The Morning Show that she and Disick are (drum roll please)...“very happy.” Okay, maybe it’s more of a lukewarm update.
#EXCLUSIVE: Model @sofiarichie is in Australia for the very first time and meeting some very lucky fans at @WindsorSmith in Bondi Junction! ✨ #WSxSOFIA #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/EtKRM5mORY— The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) September 6, 2018
The couple might need their lukewarm energy to cool off after the fire the Kardashian clan is spitting on the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A preview clip of this week’s episode shows Kourtney Kardashian coming for co-parent Disick for introducing their children to Richie without her knowledge. Kardashian did not hold back, telling him, “I make sacrifices all the time, and you're not following through with the things that you say you're gonna do. Then you just go and do whatever you want, and I'm not okay with it." Ouch!
35-year-old Disick and 20-year-old Richie have been dating on-and-off since September, often catching flack for their age difference.
The last time we poked a little fun at Richie and Disick’s lack of drama, we jinxed the cool couple and they broke up days later. We’ll just have to wait and see if their boring normal vibes will be aloe to Kardashian’s burn, or if the pendulum will begin to swing back into drama for the couple.
