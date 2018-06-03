Looks Like We Jinxed Sofia Richie & Scott Disick

Was it something we said?
Last week, when Scott Disick celebrated his 35th birthday with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, everything seemed so normal for the couple that we poked a little fun at the hubbub in the press. It turns out no news really is good news for celebrity couples, since mere days later the couple have reportedly broken up amid rumors of cheating.
A source close to the couple told People that Richie broke up with Disick after being on-again-off-again for a while due to Disick’s party animal ways, their friends who talk to the gossip sites said. The insider who dropped that nugget elaborated that there was infidelity, saying, “He cheated on her, and she confronted him.” The 19-year-old model was fed up with this immature behavior from her 35-year-old boyfriend.
People’s source revealed that Disick is taking the breakup just fine, because he doesn't think it's gonna stick. Okay, buddy. Meanwhile, paparazzi documented him seeming fine with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s Ye listening party in Wyoming on Thursday night.
It’s no secret that Scott has been a heavy drinker in the past, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians documenting years of his his drinking and rehab visits, as well as his so-called sex addiction.
In the meantime, Richie is allegedly staying away from the drama at a serene beach location, posting Instagram pictures captioned “for the soul,” and looking just fine by herself.
