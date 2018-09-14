Things have seemingly gotten quite serious between Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie. The so-called "Lord" has been dating the 20-year-old since spring of 2017, with their romance seemingly starting after some canoodling on a yacht in Cannes. (Been there!) However, while these two have jet-setted around the world as a united pair, there's one place we likely won't ever see Richie and Disick together — and that's on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
How do we know that Richie won't? She said so herself. Though the model and Instagram queen appeared on big sister Nicole Richie's reality show Candidly Nicole, Richie recently told W that the unscripted life isn't her thing.
Advertisement
"I’m not a reality TV person," Richie told the outlet when asked if she would ever consider doing a show.
As dad to Kourtney Kardashian's three children, Disick is a kard-carrying member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians club, even though his relationship with Kourt is often complicated at best. (At, honestly, pretty toxic at worst.) Still, Disick is a part of the family, and it doesn't seem like that will change, even as he gets more and more serious about Richie.
Interestingly, Richie is never discussed by name on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though her presence in Disick's life is referred to. In the season 15 premiere episode, Disick discusses his much-younger girlfriend, without ever using her name. He does tell curious pseudo sister-in-law Kim Kardashian, however, that while he never asks Richie to "grow up," Richie sometimes tells Disick to do exactly that.
As for Richie, she doesn't need to appear on Disick's arm to know that their relationship is solid. Earlier this month, the model told hosts of the Australian The Morning Show that she is "very happy" in her relationship.
That sound bite is the only kind of unscripted content that Richie will provide fans, but stay tuned to see the creative ways the cast of KUWTK refers to Disick's lady pal without ever uttering the name "Sofia."
Advertisement