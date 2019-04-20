Kim Kardashian Throws Shade At The College Admissions Scandal: “I Would Never”

“Having my kids see me studying, leaving and going into an office a few days a week, studying all the time coming home — I have my backpack they have their backpack,” she explained to Jones. “They’re studying, I’m studying...I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work. And even though I’m in my late 30s and just finishing college or attempting to do that now, it’s never too late and there really is no easy way out.”