Kim Kardashian Throws Shade At The College Admissions Scandal: “I Would Never”

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to speak out about the college admissions scandal — you know, the one where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are accused of bribing and lying to get their kids into college.
Despite having the same (if not more) privilege, access, and money than some of the 50 people accused of being involved in the scandal, Kardashian has said she wouldn’t use her “privilege” to help her kids get into school.
“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in any way,” she said in an upcoming CNN special with Van Jones.
E! News shared the yet-to-air clip, where Kardashian described that kind of behavior as “not appropriate,” and explained what she wants for her children is much simpler. “I want my kids to be kind,” she said. “I want my kids to be as grounded as possible, and to buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”
Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are parents to five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, and one-year-old Chicago, with a fourth child on the way. What the couple will do with their estimated $600 million combined net worth by the time their kids are applying to college is probably not on their radar yet, but Kardashian hopes when it comes to hard work she’s setting a good example for her kids.
Kardashian recently announced she is working on becoming a lawyer and plans to take the bar exam in 2022. She has an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, where she is completing the required 18 hours of supervised studying a week and recently “aced” her torts exam.
“Having my kids see me studying, leaving and going into an office a few days a week, studying all the time coming home — I have my backpack they have their backpack,” she explained to Jones. “They’re studying, I’m studying...I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work. And even though I’m in my late 30s and just finishing college or attempting to do that now, it’s never too late and there really is no easy way out.”
Kardashian’s episode of The Van Jones Show will air on CNN Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.
