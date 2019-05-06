In case you forgot, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest Kardashian fans of all time — yet another thing we have in common. (The others being that we are both relatable and like to get tipsy in the West Village.) But this week, her fandom reached new heights when she sneakily appeared in the episode, "Legally Brunette." But how did she end up on a FaceTime call with Scott Disick in Khloé Kardashian's garage?
Let's take it all the way back to August 2015, when Kris Jenner wished her "little piece of shit" friend Lawrence happy birthday. Next, it's November 2017, when Lawrence got martini drunk and ended up naked in Kris' closet. A few weeks later, Lawrence got Kris a clever Christmas present. Then, Lawrence hosts Jimmy Kimmel's late night show with guest Kim Kardashian in February 2018 where she asks her friend Kim hard hitting questions about Blac Chyna.
From early 2018 to 2019, Lawrence took a break from acting — and being in the spotlight — to get more involved politically, and to meet the man she would end up engaged to, Cooke Maroney. So, it makes sense that now that she's back in the scene, going out with Adele and announcing new projects with A24, that she'd allow the KUWTK producers to her include her in a very on-brand cameo.
During a painting session, set up for Khloé by Disick as part of their on-going "make Koko an aritst" shtick on the show, Disick calls Kris to get her momager input on Khloé's paintings, and instead a different powerful woman answers the phone: Lawrence. “I am the new Kris," she tells them, laughing. "I love you all so much and you make me proud everyday. You're doing amazing, sweetie!" From Disick and Khloé's reaction, and Lawrence's track record with the family, I'd say this is not a rare occurrence.
Lawrence is part of the fam, which I hope means that she will eventually become a series regular.
