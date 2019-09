In case you forgot, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest Kardashian fans of all time — yet another thing we have in common. (The others being that we are both relatable and like to get tipsy in the West Village .) But this week, her fandom reached new heights when she sneakily appeared in the episode, "Legally Brunette." But how did she end up on a FaceTime call with Scott Disick in Khloé Kardashian's garage?