During a painting session, set up for Khloé by Disick as part of their on-going "make Koko an aritst" shtick on the show, Disick calls Kris to get her momager input on Khloé's paintings, and instead a different powerful woman answers the phone: Lawrence. “I am the new Kris," she tells them, laughing. "I love you all so much and you make me proud everyday. You're doing amazing, sweetie!" From Disick and Khloé's reaction, and Lawrence's track record with the family, I'd say this is not a rare occurrence.