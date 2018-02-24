Jennifer Lawrence & Kim Kardashian's Friendship Is Up In The Air

If you're keeping up with of where people stand in Jennifer Lawrence's life, here's a handy cheat sheet. Amy Schumer: close friend. Harvey Weinstein: definitely not a friend. Timothée Chalamet: could (one day) be a friend, wink wink. Kim Kardashian: mmm... maybe?
Though the two stars hit it off during Lawrence's guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last November and we've all heard about their epic night with Kris Jenner and Kanye West, Lawrence has admitted that their bonding could just be a "one-sided friendship."
"I don't know if she'd call me her friend," the Red Sparrow star and Keeping Up With the Kardashians enthusiast reportedly told the crowd during an interview at New York City women-only working club, The Wing.
While Kardashian is playing it cool, Lawrence made it clear that she's got nothing but love for reality TV's First Family.
"I went over and I met the family when I found out I was going to be interviewing her," she said. "I wanted to get as much information that I could and I wanted to know the questions to ask. I wanted to really do my due diligence on Kardashian Kardashian. So I went over to Kris' house and I had dinner with the whole family and I have to say, they are smart, they are grounded and normal and funny and... they're very nice people that have a very close, loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out in the world. They've been absolutely lovely to me."
The feeling is no doubt mutual. Just a few months ago Kardashian praised Lawrence as "the best actress." It's surely just a matter of time before Auntie Jen gets an invite to come babysit Chicago — or better yet, raid Kris' closet again.
