Jennifer Lawrence Sobbed At Amy Schumer's Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence, in true quirky girl fashion, was not able to keep her cool at her close friend Amy Schumer’s wedding.
“I was sobbing,” Lawrence revealed on Entertainment Tonight, where she was doing press for her new movie, Red Sparrow. Apparently Schumer’s new husband Chef Chris Fischer wrote his own vows, which were powerful enough to keep the tears flowing.
“His vows were stunning,” said Lawrence. “It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them.”
Schumer posted an intimate photo of the two stars together on her Instagram, featuring Lawrence giving her a kiss on her forehead.
Lawrence said the event was “beautiful” and “beachy,” even though she was apparently not about digging her toes in the sand. “A couple people wanted to go down and walk on the beach and I was like, 'No,’ I don’t get the beach, never got it,” shrugged the actress.
Of course because it was the Trainwreck comedian’s wedding, there were speeches filled with jokes and even a wardrobe malfunction. “In every wedding photo, all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’” quipped Lawrence.
However, the Hunger Games star was far from the most famous funny celebrity present. Everyone from Larry David to Chelsea Handler to Aidy Bryant was in attendance.
Schumer also used the social media platform to share that no, the suddenness of the wedding was not because she is pregnant.
There are some real gems amongst the wedding photos, including a photo of Lawrence and Schumer tearing up the dance floor, hopefully after a few martinis. As happy as we all are for the new couple, hopefully this doesn’t put Lawrence and Schumer's highly anticipated screenplay and movie project on hold.
