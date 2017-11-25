Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Take A Break From Acting & Do Something Wildly Different

After acting in an average of three movies per year for the last seven years, Jennifer Lawrence is ready for a much-deserved break.
How does she intend to spend her time off? Milking goats, actually. "I want to get a farm," she told Elle in an interview. "I want to be, like, milking goats." Her raw talent has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She recently became one of a very short list of actors to be paid $20 million up front for a movie. With no shortage of film opportunities, she could easily continue at this pace, but everyone needs a break now and again. She recently split with her boyfriend of one year, director Darren Aronofsky. The two started dating after filming the psychological horror, Mother! Lawrence also intends to devote more of her time to working with Represent.us, a non-profit focused on activism and trying to end political corruption where she is currently a board member.
As the third youngest actress to ever be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, Lawrence made her breakthrough performance in Winter's Bone in 2010, but like most actors before her, she had been working for years before she became a household name. She spent three seasons on TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show making appearances in several films and TV shows before her big break which she says "completely changed" her career.
Worry not Jennifer Lawrence fans, we'll still be seeing her in the theatres. Next spring, she will star in espionage-thriller Red Sparrow as a Russian ballerina-turned-spy. She also just wrapped another X-Men movie which is reportedly her last in the series. Additionally, she is set to appear in the biopic Bad Blood about Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes.
