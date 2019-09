Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Take A Break From Acting & Do Something Wildly Different

How does she intend to spend her time off? Milking goats, actually. " I want to get a farm ," she told Elle in an interview. "I want to be, like, milking goats." Her raw talent has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She recently became one of a very short list of actors to be paid £15 million up front for a movie. With no shortage of film opportunities, she could easily continue at this pace, but everyone needs a break now and again. She recently split with her boyfriend of one year, director Darren Aronofsky. The two started dating after filming the psychological horror, Mother! Lawrence also intends to devote more of her time to working with Represent.us , a non-profit focused on activism and trying to end political corruption where she is currently a board member.