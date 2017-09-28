Jennifer Lawrence Is Officially In The $20 Million Club

Jennifer Lawrence made $20 million on her latest picture Red Sparrow, as per The Hollywood Reporter, which puts her in an elite club. The THR notes that "A-listers" in Hollywood usually make above $20 million per picture. It's pretty exclusive — Lawrence is up there with actors like Johnny Depp, who made $20 million for The Tourist (2010), and Dwayne Johnson, who made the same amount for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017).
Lawrence is one of few women in this category. Emma Stone, who recently surpassed Lawrence as the highest paid actress in her field, made $26 million in a one-year period. THR also notes that Emma Watson earned only $3 million for Beauty & the Beast, one of this year's biggest box office hits. These salaries do not include backend residuals, which really plump up a salary. Stone, for example, earned $22 million for the 2016 film La La Land, but only due to backend. This means she didn't make $20 million up front.
By contrast, men A-listers above the $20 million mark are easier to find. THR names Will Smith for Bright (2017) in addition to Johnson among the A-listers who make $20 million up front. This is a phenomena Lawrence has spoken about before. In an essay for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter in 2014, the actress pointed out that she made less than her men co-stars. Lawrence discovered the lack of salary parity during the massive 2014 Sony hack.
"When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn't get mad at Sony," Lawrence wrote. "I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early."
This was in reference to American Hustle (2014), which also starred Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner, and Bradley Cooper. " Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale, and Bradley Cooper all fought and succeeded in negotiating powerful deals for themselves," Lawrence pointed out. "If anything, I'm sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share."
Now, she's officially a member of the $20 million salary club. It seems upping her negotiation game paid off.
