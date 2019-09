Kim Kardashian Is Not Kanye West’s Keeper, KUWTK

For everyone who either blocked out Kanye West’s Saturday Night Live premiere antics , or simply forgot them after seven months, let’s go over them again. Usually, SNL ends with the host for the week — in this case, Adam Driver — thanking the cast, crew, musical guest, and any other special visitors for their hard work. Then, credits roll. This time, however, Ye closed out the show by starting a third song, “Ghost Town,” while wearing a MAGA hat. He then went on a minutes-long rant defending his support for Donald Trump as SNL’s bewildered cast stood behind him. The surrealist diatribe was cut from the live broadcast, but shared on social media, including one Chris Rock Instagram live stream . SNL’s longest running cast member Kenan Thompson described the rambling speech as a “hostage” situation.