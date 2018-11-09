Everyone Really Wants Adam Driver To Have A Secret Child

As Adam Driver's popularity has soared over the past few years, there's one part of his life he may have managed to keep quiet: fatherhood. A source told Page Six that the Stars Wars actor has secretly been a father for these past two years with wife Joanne Tucker. The source told the outlet that friends have posted about Tucker's pregnancy on private Instagram feeds, but Driver has not made any mention of his family life during public interviews...sort of.
Page Six points out that there have been a couple instances when the actor dropped clues that he may be a father, including a time when he gushed about his dog to W magazine, saying “I look at my dog — this sounds so absurd — but it’s not — I don’t know if I can love anything more. Like, I have a kid, maybe — and be like, [gestures dismissively]. But the dog!”
Channing Tatum also made a brief reference to Driver's "baby" during an interview for Logan Lucky. However, a rep for Driver did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
In general, the star is pretty private. Driver does not have an Instagram or Twitter account but does have loose lips when it comes to potential Star Wars spoilers. So if there is a secret baby, it sounds like we'll know eventually anyway.
