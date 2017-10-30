It didn't take much for the world to embrace Adam Driver's Kylo Ren as the successor to Darth Vader: He straight-up murdered Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who also happened to be his dear old dad. However, if Driver, the actor, wants to stay on the good side of the Star Wars fandom, he may want to clarify the comments he made in a recent GQ article. Did Driver really just reveal who Rey's parents are?!?
The origin of Daisy Ridley's Rey has been a major question on fans' minds ever since the character was announced. Some people are convinced she's secretly the daughter of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Others think she may be related to Obi-Wan Kenobe. Then there are the people who are satisfied with Rey having no affiliation with previous Star Wars characters whatsoever. (Hey, it is a huge galaxy, after all).
Theorizing about where the new Jedi came from is part of the fun, which is why some people are so pissed that, in a new interview for GQ, it seems that Driver spilled the tea on how Rey is connected to the rest of the Star Wars characters.
In the interview, Driver spoke about how his character is hiding behind a "mask" (an emotional as well as physical one.) Then, moments later, he talks about Kylo Ren and a second, unnamed female character, who also has a major secret.
"You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who's hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her [are] hiding behind these artifices," Driver told GQ of Kylo's journey.
Okay, okay, okay — did Driver just suggest that Rey is actually a secret princess?!? Some people on Twitter — as well as the writer of the GQ article, who issued a spoiler warning for fans — are convinced.
I know I didn't just see Adam Driver spoil Rey's identity and origin. I KNOW I didn't just see that.— scott (@ANTIDMND) October 30, 2017
Did Adam Driver just let loose a huge Rey spoiler? https://t.co/6K0itFl6GL Fandom rn: pic.twitter.com/PPisReIMaM— Dunicula (@clubjade) October 30, 2017
What the shit Adam Driver? ? #thelastjedi #holyspoileralert— Kyle Larson (@Kyle97202) October 30, 2017
did adam driver really just leak part of rey's origin story by saying she's a princess— lyna (@padmesus) October 30, 2017
Driver has yet to respond to the controversy, so we don't know for sure if he was referring to Rey. However, I think there's one alternative theory that makes a lot more sense: Driver was actually talking about Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Kylo Ren's mother.
Though Leia was born to Padme and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, when her mother died (and her dad went full-on cray), she was adopted by Senator Bail Organa. Leia's story is further detailed in 2015 Star Wars novel Bloodline by Claudia Gray, which states she kept her royal background hidden.
Several fans on Twitter defended Driver's quote by saying he was actually referring to Leia, not Rey — so don't start theorizing about who Rey's royal parents are just yet.
The Adam Driver GQ interview is clearly taking about Princess Leia... y’all please read Bloodline by Claudia Gray smh— vanny pack (@SavannahMLitton) October 30, 2017
He was talking about Princess Leia#GQ #AdamDriver #KyloRen #Rey #StarWars #TheLastJedi #EverybodyChill— Lady Valkyrie Art (@valkyrie_art) October 30, 2017
My take, Adam Driver is talking about Leia and her relationship with her Son and her father. It isn't about Rey.— Max Palas (@maxpalas) October 30, 2017
Truthfully, Driver likely had to sign an ironclad NDA before joining the Star Wars franchise, so the idea that he would casually let something so major slip seems incredibly slim. That doesn't mean that Rey isn't a princess, but if she is, we'll likely have to wait for the movie to find that out.
