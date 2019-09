Much of the episode is dedicated to the feud between Kanye, Kim, and Rhymefest , a pop culture moment from last May that you probably forgot about. That's what makes West's plotline all the more savvy. Whatever really happened (Rhymefest accused West of neglecting Donda's House, a charity named after West's mother, prompting Kim to launch a Twitter war ), it's Kanye and Kim who get the last word. In the episode, Kim instead says Kanye's close friend is bullying the rapper, and that's how most fans will now remember it...regardless of the facts.