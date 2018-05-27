Drake's Feud Spills Over As Kim Kardashian Weighs In With Twitter Rant

A single tweet to Drake has caused Kim Kardashian West to go on a Twitter rampage in the name of her husband, Kanye West, upending what would otherwise have been a relatively calm Memorial Day weekend.
Let’s back up. The drama started when “Infrared,” a song on Pusha T’s latest album, took shots at Drake and his alleged use of a ghostwriter named Quentin Miller. Drake responded by releasing a single of his own entitled “Duppy Freestyle” less than 24 hours later. The single also mentioned invoicing West and Pusha T for giving the Pusha T’s a publicity boost, which Drake actually followed through with.
This is where things get messy. Er, messier. Shortly after “Duppy Freestyle” was released, Rhymefest sent a tweet to Drake in which he asked for Drake to help out Donda’s House, a nonprofit Rhymefest and West started in honor of West’s late mother, that provides arts education and youth development in Chicago.
I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse— Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018
Neither Drake nor West has responded to Rhymefest’s tweets. But West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West did, via Twitter, and she, um, did not hold back. In her tweets, she slammed the rapper for everything from (allegedly) getting kicked out of a recording studio in Hawaii for wearing fake Yeezys to the more serious accusation of asking West for money and over-leveraging West’s name for his own personal gain. As a result, Kardashian appears to be waging war on Rhymefest, saying that she will do whatever it takes to take Donda’s House — or, at the very least, the name of Kanye’s late mother — from him.
She also implied that, if Rhymefest were to be a part of West’s next album, that would no longer be the case: in another tweet, Kardashian wrote that she is canceling Rhymefest’s flight to Wyoming, where West is recording his next album, according to Rolling Stone.
U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST ? You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
Rhymefest responded to Kardashian in an open letter, asking her how she could criticize an organization she had never “physically been to” or interacted with.
Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5— Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018
It is not exactly surprising that Kardashian has taken it upon herself to defend West — Kardashian has defended her husband many, many times before and will likely do it many more times in the future. (In fact, there is a certain comforting inevitability that goes along with knowing that if there is a feud going on with anyone even tangentially related to Kardashian, she will almost certainly get involved in it herself.
But what this incident reveals is the sheer scope of Kardashian’s influence. Things are already changing for Donda’s House — in a tweet posted by the nonprofit’s Twitter account late Saturday night, the organization said that they would no longer be using Donda West’s name. So, depending on how you look this, everyone in this situation lost or everyone in this situation won.
Please read the attached final statement regarding the future of @DondasHouse, effective immediately: @kanyewest & @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/aNVWbJ1h49— Donda's House, Inc. (@DondasHouse) May 27, 2018
