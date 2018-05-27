Drake’s Feud Spills Over As Kim Kardashian Wades In With Twitter Rant

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse— Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018
U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST ? You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018
Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5— Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018
Please read the attached final statement regarding the future of @DondasHouse, effective immediately: @kanyewest & @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/aNVWbJ1h49— Donda's House, Inc. (@DondasHouse) May 27, 2018