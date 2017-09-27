It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Yes, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are both rumored to have buns in their ovens, but there's still drama in the rest of the famous fam.
Remember when Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and declared that there's a 2% chance that Kris and Caitlyn Jenner would speak to each other again? Well, bit by bit, we're learning more about why that's the case.
A lot of their present animosity seems to stem from Caitlyn Jenner's memoir, The Secrets of My Life. The book reportedly caused a rift between Kris and Caitlyn, with their children caught in the middle. Jenner's daughter Kendall was upset about what she felt were fabrications in the book about the maternal side of her family.
Now, E! News has posted a clip from the upcoming premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim is insulted by a passage Caitlyn's book as well; it discusses Robert Kardashian, Kim's father, who famously helped defend O.J. Simpson in his murder trial. "It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex [Kris]. Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty," Kim reads from her phone. O.J. Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.
Khloé interjects and says "that's not true." "Wild," Kim replies.
A visibly upset Kim says that it was "shady" for Caitlyn to tell her that the final version of the book contains nothing about her. "So she lied to me because that is about me if it's about our dad. I have always had Caitlyn's back. She is a liar. She is not a good person," Kim says, with resignation.
We don't blame Kim for being upset about what she feels are mistruths about her family. While we'll never know the truth (and it almost doesn't really matter), Kim's feelings are certainly valid. Looks like the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going to be worth watching.
