Now, E! News has posted a clip from the upcoming premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim is insulted by a passage Caitlyn's book as well; it discusses Robert Kardashian, Kim's father, who famously helped defend O.J. Simpson in his murder trial. "It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex [Kris]. Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty," Kim reads from her phone. O.J. Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.