Celebrities React To Kanye West's Controversial White House Meeting

On Thursday, Kanye West and current POTUS Donald Trump met for a lunchtime conversation. During the talk, the rapper praised the former Celebrity Apprentice host for his "Make America Great Again" slogan, which West said made him feel like "Superman." Trump, for his part, declared the "Black Skinhead" artist a "smart cookie."
While there were plenty of compliments to go around at the White House, the celebrity Twitterverse was a different story. Many of West's peers criticized the meeting, and didn't mince words.
Producer T.I., who worked with West on track "Swagga Like Us," expressed his anger in an Instagram post.
"From what I can gather... This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen," he said in the lengthy message, before adding: "We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is... I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!!"
Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Chelsea Peretti declared the meeting "hell on earth" on Twitter.
Talk show host Chelsea Handler also took to social media to call out West for saying that Trump was a father figure to him.
"Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father," she wrote. "Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?"
Actor Sinbad also expressed criticism over Twitter.
"If this is where Kanye wants to be, then let him be there. Quit trying to explain Kanye to us. He’s doing a pretty good job of telling us who he is and where he wants to be," he wrote on the social media platform. "Hmmmm is this where the Kardashian’s stand also. Their time might be up also. Just saying !!!"
The meeting with Trump comes after West took to the Saturday Night Live stage to praise the POTUS and all for an end to the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery. That message was also met with criticism from stars like Pete Davidson, Chris Evans, and Lana Del Rey.
