Kim Kardashian Wants Us To Know Exactly Where She & Kanye Stand

Kim Kardashian has let us know where her loyalties lie in this Kanye West vs. The World feud that's currently happening. The rapper is back on a controversial roll after once again sporting his MAGA hat, going on a pro-Trump rant off-air on Saturday Night Live, and tweeting that we should abolish the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Fans and celebrities alike are expressing their anger with West's recent sentiments, but Kardashian's latest Instagram proves that she's firmly #TeamKanye.
"We got love," she captioned a photo of them together, surrounded by the heart emoji.
It's no surprise that Kardashian is sticking by West, since she's always come to his defense during his past controversial moments.
Advertisement
"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this," she wrote back in April when he first began expressing support for Trump. "Your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."
As for how Kardashian can reconcile her own progressive politics with West's recent ideologies, she previously wrote that "most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with [Trump's] politics."
Kardashian herself has worked with Trump, successfully advocating for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense.
It's certainly not Kardashian's responsibility to answer for her husband, but it's safe to say for better or worse, she'll be sticking by his side.
Advertisement