Lana del Rey, Chris Evans & More Drag Kanye West For His 13th Amendment Post

We're going through one of those times when the term "recent Kanye West outburst" could be referring to more than one occasion. Are we talking about when he went on a pro-Trump rant after the credits rolled during his performance on Saturday Night Live? Or are we talking about when he then took to Twitter and spoke of abolishing the 13th amendment — the amendment that abolished slavery? That one. We're talking about that one.
West's controversial view of slavery has been documented on more than one occasion, such as when he declared that it was a choice or, last week, when he incorrectly said that there were only 800 slaves in the 1800s. There were actually around 3.9 million slaves.
Now, celebrities have had enough. A number of his peers, including his former friends, have taken to social media to condemn his post.
"Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture," Lana Del Rey, who performed at West's wedding to Kim Kardashian, commented on his Instagram. "I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous then you need an intervention as much as he does — something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed"
Chris Evans posted an equally-frustrated condemnation, writing on Twitter that "There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying."
Other celebrities, like Colin Hanks, tried to set the record straight about West's SNL rant, which some are claiming NBC cut off on purpose.
"No they didn't," he tweeted. "They gave him a third song at the end of the show, then he began mansplaing. And we’re not terrified of your ideas. We are sick of them. You know whose is terrified of 'other' ideas? The old white men clinging to power."
Can you believe it's only Monday?
