Did You Catch Kanye West's Kardashian Jab At The White House Today?

Someone call Omarosa, because she might need to write an Unhinged sequel. Kanye West visited the White House to discuss prison reform (and, honestly, who knows what else) on Thursday and unleashed a rant so bizarre it rivaled Trump's off-the-cuff conversation with Olivia Nuzzi. The rapper spent much of his unfiltered airtime praising the president for providing him with the "balls" he felt he was missing in his professional and home life.
"I'm married to a family that, you know, [there's] not a lot of male energy," West said while seated in the Oval Office. "It's beautiful, though! But there's times where — I love Hillary [Clinton], I love everyone — but the campaign 'I'm With Her' just didn't make me feel like, as a guy that didn't get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son."
Advertisement
So, Clinton's campaign didn't resonate with him because she marketed herself as a woman? Okay.
"There was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like superman, you made a superman," West continued as he pointed to his red Make America Great Again hat. "That's my favorite superhero. And you made a superman cape for me."
Kanye explains how lack of male role models and lack of exposure to "male power" led him to embrace MAGA which gave him power and "balls" and also helped him make a ton of money with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/4q7n44vfNB— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018
There's so much to unpack here, but for now, let's focus on the billion-dollar-Kardashian-empire-sized elephant in the room: Kanye West had the audacity to make a jab at his wife's family in front of the entire world. His family apparently lacks "male" energy, which doesn't make Kanye feel fit to "play catch" with his dad. Hm.
Neither Kim Kardashian West nor Kris Jenner have commented on West's outrageous remarks yet, but if we had to guess, North will no longer be the biggest point of contention for the family back in Calabasas.
Advertisement