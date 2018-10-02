That Divide In Kim & Kanye's House? It's All North West

Kim Kardashian has a lot of jobs, from makeup mogul to Instagram influencer to reality TV queen — but it's navigating her family life that might be the most challenging task listed on her resume. The reason? Kardashian's eldest child with husband Kanye, North West, is still navigating the world like she doesn't have two other siblings — and she's even dividing up the West household because of it.
In terms of who is the most likely of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan to take over the throne when her aunties retire, it's 100% North. At just 5-years-old, she's already a makeup pro, a Fendi model, and smart enough to turn a time-out into a fabulous R&R moment.
Perhaps the biggest difference between North and her famous aunts, though, is that unlike the tight-knit siblings of KUWTK, this kid would rather not have to share the attention with anyone. In fact, she would rather not share parts of her house with some of her family members, either.
"North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused," Kardashian said on Ashley Graham's new Pretty Big Deal podcast, per People. "She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, 'It’s my world.' She said to me the other day, 'Mom… we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone… so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'
Funnily enough, this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kardashian and hubby West dealing with an issue many husbands and wives do: How to balance the attention they give one another with the time and energy they spend parenting.
Now, I'm pretty sure that having another baby, and then dividing the house by gender, is not the way to improve upon this particular issue. (Though, wow, what a fascinating episode of KUWTK that would make.) But hey, don't blame North: She's a problem solver just trying to live that eldest sibling dream.
