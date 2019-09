North West Was Interviewed By Britney Spears' Sons

Sean and Jayden asked North about her pop culture preferences, something all of us we're dying to know, I am sure. Her favorite television show is Nick Jr's Shimmer and Shine , which is about young genies in training. She also revealed that Jasmine, from Aladdin, is her favorite Disney princess. Just in case that doesn't prove her impeccable taste, we also found out that the song she loves listening to most right now is "Amazing" by her dad, Kanye West.