North West Was Interviewed By Britney Spears' Sons

Kanye isn't the only member of the West family North managed to plug in her interview. When asked what she loves most about having a little brother, she answered, "giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear." And, finally, the sweetest answer of all, North told Millie Bobby Brown that she considers her mom, Kim Kardashian West, to be her best friend. Clearly, North not only has a creative mind, but a kind one, too.