North West Was Interviewed By Britney Spears' Sons

Interview Magazine was founded by Andy Warhol in 1969 and although it is now online, the publication has stayed true its mission of sharing "conversations between some of the most creative minds from the worlds of fashion, art, and entertainment." We can think of no more clear proof of this than the conversations included in this month's issue between North West and several other young tastemakers.
The magazine's most recent edition features North West's very first "tell-all interview." In what we're sure will become one of many illuminating conversations, the 4-year-old chatted with a few of her friends who also just so happen to be some of the youngest creative minds out there. The list includes actress Millie Bobby Brown, North's cousin and fellow reality TV star Penelope Disick, and Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden Federline. Each one of them asked some very compelling questions.
In the interview, North revealed that although she lives among the rich and famous, she's actually very relatable. For instance, just like so many of us, this four-year-old is a big fan of cheese. When Kaia Gerber, model and daughter of Cindy Crawford, asked her what she likes on her pizza, North gave an answer that proved just how down-to-earth she is. She said, "Just cheese! Cheese, cheese — everywhere cheese."
Sean and Jayden asked North about her pop culture preferences, something all of us we're dying to know, I am sure. Her favorite television show is Nick Jr's Shimmer and Shine, which is about young genies in training. She also revealed that Jasmine, from Aladdin, is her favorite Disney princess. Just in case that doesn't prove her impeccable taste, we also found out that the song she loves listening to most right now is "Amazing" by her dad, Kanye West.
Kanye isn't the only member of the West family North managed to plug in her interview. When asked what she loves most about having a little brother, she answered, "giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear." And, finally, the sweetest answer of all, North told Millie Bobby Brown that she considers her mom, Kim Kardashian West, to be her best friend. Clearly, North not only has a creative mind, but a kind one, too.
