Sometimes, the televised months-old drama of Keeping Up With The Kardashians perfectly syncs of with the real time drama of the Kardashian family. The crowning example of the ultra-public family’s talent for reality TV-to-real life synergy is, of course, the day Kim Kardashian dropped her Taylor Swift recordings, revealing the backdoor pleasantries exchanged between Swift and Kanye West over the latter’s polarizing track, “Famous.”
Well, Sunday night’s KUWTK, “An American Model In Paris,” nearly came close to that kind of Kardashian headline feedback loop. At the same time the world couldn’t stop talking about Kanye West’s Saturday Night Live ranting, and offensive social media outbursts, his wife Kim Kardashian West revealed how truly harrowing it is to live with Kanye West every single day. Band-Aids, of all things, make Kanye West lash out.
Upon listening to Kim’s televised explanation of her “really stupid” arguments with her spouse, it becomes clear: This strange marital nightmare boils down to Kanye’s perception of himself as an edgy “creative genius,” a title he has repeatedly given himself over the years. In Kanye's mind, it seems such designated excellence has given him carte blanche to act out however he sees fit – and there’s no end in sight to the emotional flailing.
“American Model” gives viewers an inside look at two separate Kardashian-West arguments. The first illuminates the level of creative control Kanye attempts to wield over his wife. Somehow, as Kim tells big sis Kourtney Kardashian, a fight began over the former’s Instagram. Kim dared to post a photo of herself at the beach, because she liked the photo. Kanye on the other hand, had already imagined Kim posting six straight images from the same trip. But, he wanted her to share photos from the motel room, not the beach. So, naturally, all hell broke loose.
“I’m like, ‘I like the beach one.’ He’s like, ‘No. You don’t understand. I see the vision,’” Kim tells Kourtney, recounting the verbal berating she experienced. “He said they have to be back to back to back. And I’m like, ‘I want my fragrance thing up. He’s like, ‘Fuck your fragrance for one day. You need six motel ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You gotta delete the beach one.’”
While Kim swears no one will ever control her Instagram — her prime outlet for sharing her own aesthetic and creativity with the world — she buckles to Kanye’s aforementioned, hallowed “vision.” As Kim says near the end of her conversation with Kourtney, “He’s, like, always right in the end.” So, if you look at Kim’s Instagram page right now, the six motel photos are up in a grid, and were posted in late January. It seems the beach photo, Kim’s apparent favorite, was deleted, since it doesn’t appear directly before the motel photos in her feed, as it should. It was apparently re-posted over a week later.
Kanye’s “vision” won out.
The second conversation Kim has about her relationship, this time with younger sister Khloé Kardashian, shows why Kanye’s controlling behavior will likely continue. This time, Kim retells the tale of fighting with Kanye over a Band-Aid. After a long day of work, Kanye asked Kim, who had been trying to finish up some work on her laptop, for a bandage. In a series of increasingly strange back-and-forths, Kim eventually offered her husband three different types of Band-Aid products, none of which were good enough for him. One was a Jesus bandage, which was especially upsetting for Kanye.
As is becoming the norm for these arguments, Kanye’s perception of himself as a visionary is offered up as a defense for his rude antics. Kim explains to Khloé, “He was like, ‘I’ve slaved around the world, making clothes for you, to make sure you find the best outfit. And you let me go out wearing a Jesus Band-Aid?’” This is a peak manipulating guilt trip over a bandage.
The problem here isn’t that Kanye wanted a Band-Aid. It’s that he refused to recognize his partner’s priorities as a woman and a mother, and then tried to make Kim feel bad for even having those priorities. All because Kanye West could not be bothered to find himself Band-Aid. The entire display grew to such selfish heights that Kanye became jealous of Saint West, his 2-year-old son, because Kim offered to help their toddler-aged child with a bath.
“I’m kind of annoyed because I wish he would understand,” Kim complains. “Also, I’m exhausted.”
It’s possible Kim would be able to tell her husband his design prowess and social media vision aren’t reason enough for him to exert such control over her life, but no one is informing the beauty mogul of how inappropriate Kanye’s behavior is. Rather, Khloé defends Kanye’s immature tantrum and scolds Kim for not supporting her husband enough.
“If that’s going to make him feel better — just get him a Band-Aid,” Koko advises, ignoring the fact that Kim gave Kanye several bandages. Khloé adds in voice over, “Your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids, you’re tired at the end of the day, and you don’t make that priority. But [Kim] really has to.”
Again, Kim offered up multiple Band-Aids, including the Jesus one.
If this is how Kanye is at home, over low-priority first-aid items and Instagram photos, how can we be surprised over how stubborn and careless he is about weighty topics like politics and the 13th amendment? This is a man throwing a tantrum over bandages, and walking away from the situation convinced he's a genius for it.
