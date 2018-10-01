The second conversation Kim has about her relationship, this time with younger sister Khloé Kardashian, shows why Kanye’s controlling behavior will likely continue. This time, Kim retells the tale of fighting with Kanye over a Band-Aid. After a long day of work, Kanye asked Kim, who had been trying to finish up some work on her laptop, for a bandage. In a series of increasingly strange back-and-forths, Kim eventually offered her husband three different types of Band-Aid products, none of which were good enough for him. One was a Jesus bandage, which was especially upsetting for Kanye.