Scott and Kourtney want to have more kids together. Or rather, Kim wants Scott and Kourtney to have more kids together. Kim overhears that Scott wants more kids with her sister, so she immediately put a plan into place. She wants them to consider IVF, so they don't even have to have sex since at the time of this taping the two are still with their respective partners, and she wants the whole family in on the plan. There's only one problem: she accidentally CCs Kourtney on an email sharing her scheme about Kourtney, which Kourtney wants no part of. Khloé calls Kim to inform her of this major slip-up, and Kim has the appropriate reaction: Fuck. This is not going to be good for the (slight) progression the sisters have been making this season.