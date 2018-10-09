White House Confirms Kanye West To Meet With Donald Trump This Week

Four months after wife Kim Kardashian's meeting with Donald Trump, Kanye West is preparing for his own lunch appointment with the president.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed West is scheduled to meet with Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner this upcoming Thursday, per the Associated Press.
Sanders said Trump and West will discuss manufacturing, prison reform, and preventing gang violence, among other topics. The meeting comes after months of controversial pro-Trump rhetoric from the Chicago rapper, including an unaired rant on Saturday Night Live, and will be the second time the two will come face-to-face since West's impromptu late 2016 Trump Tower meeting with then President-elect Trump.
Kardashian, who successfully lobbied the president for clemency in the case of Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who received a life sentence in prison for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense, has also met Kushner and Ivanka Trump to discuss justice reform.
Before deleting his Twitter and Instagram (again) this past weekend, West's feed was full of MAGA content and positive words for the president.
During an August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, West to explain his support, saying: "Everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me every time I said I liked Trump I couldn't say it out loud, that my career would be over...When I came out [of the hospital], I lost my confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash. It took me a year and a half to have the confidence...what [the support of Trump] represented [is] overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter what anyone said...I quite enjoy when people are mad at me about certain things."
