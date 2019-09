The Biggest Takeaways From Kanye West's 21-Minute Jimmy Kimmel Interview

West recently sparked outrage among friends and fans alike when he posted a photo of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat, with even close friend John Legend calling the moment a "publicity stunt." On Kimmel, West defended himself, explaining why he has put his support behind the president: "Everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me every time I said I liked Trump I couldn't say it out loud, that my career would be over...When I came out [of the hospital], I lost my confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash. It took me a year and a half to have the confidence...what [the support of Trump] represented [is] overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter what anyone said...I quite enjoy when people are mad at me about certain things." In May, West revealed that he was hospitalized in 2016 in part due to opioid addiction