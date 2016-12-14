John Legend is disappointed in his old pal Kanye West. Though West rationalized yesterday's meeting with Donald Trump by saying the rapper wanted to discuss "multicultural issues," Legend wasn't having it. In an interview with French site Clique.tv, the singer had some rather harsh words about both men.
"I don't think it's impossible to talk to [Donald Trump] about issues, but I won't be used as a publicity stunt, and I think Kanye was a publicity stunt," said Legend, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton with wife Chrissy Teigen. "I'm pretty disappointed with Kanye — that he says he would have voted for Trump. I think Trump has been corrosive. His message has been corrosive to the country. I think the things he's promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing."
During the election, both Legend and Teigen got into Twitter battles with Trump supporters and insiders, including Donald Trump Jr.
"@DonaldJTrumpJr I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated," he wrote in March, when the then-candidate's son questioned why people were demonstrating in Chicago.
Clique's interviewer wondered if West may have had "other stuff" in his mind — by which he probably meant stuff other than the publicity. Legend dismissed the idea.
"Whatever's in his mind, I disagree with him," Legend said.
Check out the interview clip, below.
