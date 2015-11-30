Chrissy Teigen Had The Best Response For Her Haters On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen will not be intimidated by Twitter trolls. Saturday, after the shooting at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs, Teigen tweeted out her support for the organization, writing, "Every time shit like this happens, john and I immediately make another donation to planned parenthood."
Every time shit like this happens, john and I immediately make another donation to planned parenthood.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 27, 2015
That, as anyone who has spent anytime online could guess, led to some pushback on Twitter. But in the face of harsh comments and unfollows, Chrissy was undaunted. She wrote replies to a few, and subtweeted the rest, writing, "Extremely fine with any unfollows. Would prefer it over your ignorant rants but I'm prepared either way. Nothing I haven't seen before."
But since it was a long holiday weekend, Teigen had time to push back against even more haters. She tweeted a screenshot of Donald Trumps's retweet of a user calling her a "trashy, gutter mouth woman" who couldn't "hold a candle2 MelinaTrump when it comes2 beauty and elequence."
The greatest birthday gift ever pic.twitter.com/v3O6jbS2PZ— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 30, 2015
Teigen seemed more amused by the insult than anything else, captioning the screen shot "the greatest birthday gift ever," but she also shared her thoughts on the unfavorable comparison to Trump's wife, writing, "ok trumpers let's get one thing straight, we both married well and pose half naked, I'm not alone in this."
ok trumpers let's get one thing straight, we both married well and pose half naked, I'm not alone in this— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 30, 2015
