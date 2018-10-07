Kanye West Deletes His Twitter & Instagram Accounts…Again

We regret to inform you that Kanye West is at it again.
After facing intense criticism from fans — including Pete Davidson and activist Emma González — for his recent statements in support of President Donald Trump, West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
But it’s unclear if the backlash to West’s pro-Trump SNL rant last week was the primary reason why he deleted his accounts, though they deactivated on Saturday. West has also been repeatedly questioned on social media about the release his new album, Yahndi, which has been delayed. The rapper recently told TMZ Live that he is heading to Africa to finish recording. “I need to go to what is known as Africa — I need to find out what it’s really called...and just grab the soil and be and cook food,” he said.
West also explained that the album will be more fleshed-out than his last release, Ye, adding, “Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off of medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself.”
Perhaps West is just taking a break from social media in order to devote time to finishing Yahndi? People also speculates that West may be stepping away as the anniversary of his mother's death nears, which he has done in the past.
His personal life is also on blast due to growing rumors that he and Kim Kardashian West are headed for divorce (after Kim explained how difficult West can be to live with during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians). The rumors, only exacerbated by social media, may have also forced him offline.
Either way, our timelines will now be MAGA hat-free, though we’ll miss behind-the-scenes shots of Yeezy prototypes. As they say, if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen — or, in this case, log off of social media.
