Alec Baldwin officially returned to Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump, and this time he brought Kanye West with him. Well, sort of.
SNL cast member Chris Redd appeared as West alongside Baldwin’s Trump in a sketch based on the duo’s most recent, real-life meeting. Football legend Jim Brown, played by Kenan Thompson, was also present for this “important discussion,” which quite frankly was just as batshit as the real thing.
Formal introductions were given before Baldwin’s Trump made clear that the meeting was “in no way a publicity stunt.” From there, Redd’s West went off the rails and launched into an exaggerated monologue, which included points about alternate universes, the murder rate in Chicago, and the Unabomber. Redd’s West also said that he “flew” to the meeting using the power of his “Make America Great Again” hat. His rant was intercut with Baldwin Trump’s inner thoughts and they were so outlandish and spot-on you’d believe the real Trump made them.
"Oh, this guy might be cuckoo," Baldwin’s Trump remarked. "I've been in rooms with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-un and they made a lot more sense than him." Not too long after, though, Baldwin’s Trump began to realize that West was very similar to someone else he really admires: himself.
"He doesn't stop. He doesn't listen to anyone but himself,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “Who does he remind me of? Oh my god, he's Black me!"
Redd wrapped up his speech by declaring Trump his “new dad,” followed by a hug. This is reminiscent of the moment when West embraced the president at the real meeting and told him that he “loves” him. Baldwin’s Trump’s response? He was beaming with pride.
"We have a lot more in common than people know,” Baldwin’s Trump told West. “We're both geniuses, we're both married to beautiful women and we both definitely have been recorded saying the 'n-word.'"
Meanwhile, Thompson's Brown watched nearby in a state of bewilderment. "Oh, my lord, what have I gotten myself into?" Thompson's Brown asked. "I played football with a leather helmet and my brain is still working better than his." Thompson’s Brown also remarked that “mental health is obviously a bigger issue in the Black community” than he thought, a clear jab at West’s bipolar disorder, which Kim Kardashian vehemently denied him having. West recently said he was “misdiagnosed.”
West also returned to social media on Saturday with a nine-minute video rant about mind control and made clear that he is “not crazy.” “I can ramp up if I suffer from sleep deprivation,” he said. West also talked about his "straight up Sigmund Freud" IQ and claimed to be "the best living recording artist,” with the spirits of Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, and Tupac Shakur flowing through him.
Um, well, okay then Kanye. Can’t wait to see the SNL sketch about that.
