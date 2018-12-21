Kris Jenner Answers All Of Our Burning Kardashian Christmas Questions

Kris Jenner isn't your typical mom, so, why would she ever host a typical Christmas with her ever-growing famous family? The answer is easy: She doesn't.
As matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Jenner famously hosts one of the most notorious backyard events of the year at her Calabasas home. But Jenner also is responsible for giving gifts to some of the most fashionable, and most opinionated, group of women in the world — and we just had to know more about her holiday and gift-giving traditions.
Inspired by an episode from this past season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner took some time out of running her modern-day empire to answer questions via email about her favorite moments, the history of that infamous Kardashian Christmas party, and diamonds. Lots of diamonds.
Advertisement
Refinery29: Can you recall the first Kardashian Christmas party — did you know it would become a pop culture phenomenon?
Kris Jenner: “At the time, I had no idea it would turn into what it is today. I’ve been throwing the same party since I was 22, it’s just evolved over the years. I love celebrating this wonderful holiday with my friends and family.”
Kris Jenner: “At the time, I had no idea it would turn into what it is today. I’ve been throwing the same party since I was 22, it’s just evolved over the years. I love celebrating this wonderful holiday with my friends and family.”
How involved are you in the planning yourself?
“I’m involved in every aspect of party – from the decorations to the gifts to the table settings to the performance. I love planning every detail, sometimes to a fault!”
“I’m involved in every aspect of party – from the decorations to the gifts to the table settings to the performance. I love planning every detail, sometimes to a fault!”
What is the best present you’ve ever received from your kids?
“The best present I’ve ever received was when the kids surprised me for my 60th birthday. I knew it was happening but didn’t know any of the details. Having all of the girls come together to plan a party together was so special.”
“The best present I’ve ever received was when the kids surprised me for my 60th birthday. I knew it was happening but didn’t know any of the details. Having all of the girls come together to plan a party together was so special.”
Do you think the best gifts are luxurious or nostalgic?
“The best gifts are nostalgic. The ones that are tied to a special meaning or moment in your life – for me, natural diamonds are both!"
“The best gifts are nostalgic. The ones that are tied to a special meaning or moment in your life – for me, natural diamonds are both!"
What is the sentimental tradition you do with your girls when they become a mom for the first time? Do you and your children have any matching jewelry pieces? If so, is there a story/reasoning behind it?
“We all have a diamond ‘mommy’ necklace from Jennifer Meyer. Kourtney started the tradition when she gave one to me. Then earlier this year, I gave one to Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, who were all expecting. Kourtney actually thought I had re-gifted her necklace!”
“We all have a diamond ‘mommy’ necklace from Jennifer Meyer. Kourtney started the tradition when she gave one to me. Then earlier this year, I gave one to Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, who were all expecting. Kourtney actually thought I had re-gifted her necklace!”
Advertisement
What’s one piece of jewelry that you own that you think your children would fight over to wear?
“My Bvlgari diamond snake necklace because it’s so fab!”
“My Bvlgari diamond snake necklace because it’s so fab!”
Tell a unique story behind a piece of jewelry you’ve received.
“In 1982, I went on vacation to Capri with my then-husband, Robert. We stopped in a small family owned jewelry store, Alberto and Lina, and I fell in love with a beautiful ruby, sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings. Robert bought them for me and it was one of my most treasured possessions. Years later, on a whim, I decided to sell the necklace and earrings and in hindsight always regretted it.
“In 1982, I went on vacation to Capri with my then-husband, Robert. We stopped in a small family owned jewelry store, Alberto and Lina, and I fell in love with a beautiful ruby, sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings. Robert bought them for me and it was one of my most treasured possessions. Years later, on a whim, I decided to sell the necklace and earrings and in hindsight always regretted it.
I went back to Capri for the first time in a long time five years ago and each summer, I visit the same jewelry store and tell the family the story about my long lost necklace and earrings. The daughter, who now runs the store for the family, discovered after her mother passed away that she also had the same set. The daughter held onto the jewelry and waited for me to return to the store. Last summer, she offered it to me and of course, I bought them without hesitation. It was such a magical moment and all of the wonderful memories came back to me.”
Advertisement