Kris Jenner May Have Also Gotten Secretly Engaged This Summer

What's the difference between Kris Jenner and God? God rests one day a week.
The momager and Kardashian matriarch has been busy putting out fires as each and every one of the Kardashian-Jenner women have dominated the news cycle this past week: Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé were at each other's throats on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and on Twitter; Kendall Jenner and her dog were in the news this weekend; and Kylie Jenner channeled the Virgin Mary in boyfriend Travis Scott's new music video. Just yesterday, Kim and Khloé came to Kourtney's defense after news broke of the elder Kardashian sister and boyfriend Younes Bendjima's breakup. Did you keep up with all that?
Advertisement
Lest momager Kris Jenner be kept out of the loop, she just raised eyebrows during a "Spill Your Guts" segment on James Corden's Late, Late Show, sparking rumors she might be secretly engaged to boyfriend of four years Corey Gamble. Corden laid the ground rules for the segment: Jenner must answer his question or eat his food of choice from a Lazy Susan of nightmares.
"Kris, you've been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger. Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?" Corden asks with a sly smile on his face, referring to a photo of Jenner wearing said ring in July. (Representation for Jenner did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.)
"No, I'm not going to answer," Jenner says through giggles, rifling through the plate of crickets Corden had chosen for her to eat. The crowd starts hooting as the camera pans to a laughing Gamble offstage.
"The ring's right there, it's a bit of a giveaway," Corden says, stirring the pot.
"This isn't the ring," Jenner says, lifting her left hand.
"But there is a ring," Corden adds as a smiling Jenner downs a cricket.
All of this has us thinking: KUWTK is known for killer cliffhangers in their mid-season and season finales. What if KUWTK is saving Jenner's engagement plot line for later this season? If the rumors are true, Jenner and Gamble will be joining newly-engaged couples Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson as well as Kardashian friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in this summer of love.
Watch a video of the exchange, below.
Advertisement