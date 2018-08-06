What Exactly Is Going On With Kendall Jenner & Her Dog?

An internet maelstrom erupted over the head of Kendall Jenner today, all of it concerning a tiny puppy. All this over a tiny puppy? What's this, Shakespeare? (Much Ado About Nothing. Keep up! With the Kardashians!) TMZ reported earlier today that someone placed a call to the LAPD Sunday regarding Jenner's doberman pinscher. The dog had apparently bitten a young girl at a deli. Later, though, a source told TMZ that, in fact, the dog didn't bite anyone. Instead, the girl simply took the dog by surprise. Jenner appeared to respond to this report this morning when she shared a photo of herself with her dog with the caption "listen to momma." (Presumably, the dog didn't listen to "momma" at the deli.)
All of this reached a boiling point earlier Monday when a celebrity blogger — who has written for Refinery29 in the past — shared the news about Jenner, adding that Jenner is "disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being who doesn't deserve to be idolized."
Big sister Kim Kardashian took this opportunity to make like a doberman pinscher and get a little riled up.
Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet https://t.co/9Wwd9orILO— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018
"Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous, compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet," Kardashian wrote. She added in another tweet that "whats in the media isn't always accurate." The blogger's tweet has since been deleted, and the post she shared has been updated with TMZ's new information. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Kardashian and Jenner for comment.
The dog days of summer aren't over, friends! They've only just begun!
