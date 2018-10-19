How Did Corey Gamble End Up Here?

Dear Kardashian fanatics, we have just have one question for you: How did Corey Gamble get here?
And by here, we mean in the reflection of girlfriend Kris Jenner's sunglasses while attending the hottest children's birthday party in Calabasas. Namely, North West and Penelope Disick's epic unicorn party earlier this month.
So who is Gamble, the often seen, rarely heard, on-again, off-again boyfriend of the most famous momager in the game? He seemed to have a meteoric rise within the KarJenner family, appearing on Kris' arm out of nowhere in 2014, and by Kanye West's side during a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in 2016.
A deep dive into Gamble's Instagram reveals jet setting vacations, selfies on private planes, and hobnobbing with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Tommy Hilfiger, and...Billy Ray Cyrus. Oh, and did we mention the selfies? There are lots and lots of selfies.
Here, find out how Corey became the Kardashian matriarch's right-hand man and trusted honorary KarJenner family member.