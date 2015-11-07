West Egg would be no match for the Kardashians.
On Friday, the sisters donned their most dazzling finger waves, headbands, and even a tuxedo to host a Great Gatsby-themed 60th birthday bash for Kris Jenner. The over-the-top costumes didn't disappoint. Held at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, CA, the birthday mama arrived transformed into a Roaring '20s showstopper with a blunt bob, diamond hairpiece, and white fur, People reports.
Kourtney and Kendall paired up as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, respectively. Meanwhile, Kylie embodied 1920s allure in a beaded, translucent gown. She and Tyga also shared an adorably intimate moment in the party photo booth.
Who dressed up best? Their Instagram snaps show just how hard it is to decide.
