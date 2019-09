West Egg would be no match for the Kardashians.On Friday, the sisters donned their most dazzling finger waves, headbands, and even a tuxedo to host a Great Gatsby-themed 60th birthday bash for Kris Jenner. The over-the-top costumes didn't disappoint. Held at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, CA, the birthday mama arrived transformed into a Roaring '20s showstopper with a blunt bob, diamond hairpiece, and white fur, People reports.Kourtney and Kendall paired up as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, respectively. Meanwhile, Kylie embodied 1920s allure in a beaded, translucent gown. She and Tyga also shared an adorably intimate moment in the party photo booth.Who dressed up best? Their Instagram snaps show just how hard it is to decide.