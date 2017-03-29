Skip navigation!
The Great Gatsby
New York
These Are The Best Speakeasies in NYC
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
You Could Live In
The Great Gatsby
Mansion (For A Cool $85 Million)
Natalie Gontcharova
Mar 29, 2017
Pop Culture
The Kardashian-Jenners Post Glam
Gatsby
Birthday Pics
Cristen Conger
Nov 7, 2015
Street Style
50 Lawn-Party Outfits Gatsby Would Approve
Connie Wang
Jun 2, 2014
Shopping
The Dainty, Deco Jewels For The Anti-Gatsby Girl
It's no secret we're digging the shift away from clunky, statement baubles. And, Erica Weiner's delicate, vintage-inspired aesthetic is perfectly aligned
by
Ellen Hoffman
Entertainment
Gatsby
Sans Special Effects? Still Mind-Blowing
Anyone who's seen The Great Gatsby knows the visuals are beyond. The colors are brighter, the textures are more luxurious, the grandeur is grander than
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
If You Can Ignore The Glitter Overkill, You Might Just Enjoy Gatsby
UPDATE: The glitz and glamour and Carey/Tobey/Leo group shots that came with all those Gatsby premieres are behind us now, but there's fresh excitement
by
Neha Gandhi
Fashion
All That Jazz: The Best
Gatsby
Accessories
You don't need to have actually seen Baz Luhrmann’s hypnotically opulent take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s American masterpiece to enjoy the new
by
Gabriel Bell
Celebrity Style
Jay Gatsby Meets The 21st Century In "The Wolf Of Wall Street" Tr...
Either Leonardo DiCaprio is becoming a type-cast kind of actor, or there's something going on in the zeitgeist that has him pegged as the quintessential
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Leonardo DiCaprio's Next Historical Role Is Even Bigger Than Gatsby
Taking on Gatsby may have seemed like an impossible feat, but we're willing to bet that playing Rasputin is even more of a challenge — although
by
Lexi Nisita
Celebrity Style
5 Things We Learned About James Franco From His
Gatsby
R...
James Franco is a jack of all trades, but the jury is still out on whether or not he can really master any particular one. Personally, we're fans of his
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Lana Del Rey's Gatsby Vid Just Dropped, And It's Gorgeous
Lana Del Rey has been dropping videos left and right these days, but this is definitely our favorite of her recent lineup. "Young and Beautiful," her
by
Lexi Nisita
Makeup
Be A Deco Darling With These Gatsby-Inspired Beauty Picks
The Great Gatsby has been my favorite book since Mr. Kennedy's 9th Grade Honors English class. When I met Daisy Buchanan, I instantly found her intriguing
by
Lara Ramos
Entertainment News
Carey Mulligan's Suit Is The Anti-Gatsby, & We Love It
All right, we're just going to come right out and say it: We're in the midst of Gatsby-overload. That doesn't mean that we're not obsessing over the Baz
by
Seija Rankin
Makeup
J. Lawr Absolutely Kills It At
Great Gatsby
By Wearing B...
Oh, dear readers: It is no secret we are Team Lawrence here at R29. We are awash with Jennifer Lawrence banners and waving Jennifer Lawrence flags. In
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment
Exclusive! Hear Sia's Gorgeous Song From
The Great Gatsby
The movie The Great Gatsby has been trying to sell viewers on the notion that it is going to be a Baz Luhrmann-esque visual extravaganza. Whether or not
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Listen Up: Lana Del Rey's
Gatsby
Track Drops Today
Have you lost your mind in frenzied anticipation for The Great Gatsby? Not yet? This might help. Check out your first, full-length taste of Lana Del
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Your
Gatsby
First Listen — From Bey To Del Rey
UPDATE: Get your first listen here with this soundtrack sampler. Pretty exciting stuff, huh? Say what you will about Baz Luhrmann's over-the-top
by
Leila Brillson
Food & Drinks
Sip In Style With This
Great Gatsby
Homage Cocktail
There's something about this almost-warm weather that makes us long for the languid days of summer more than we have all winter. Yacht parties, fizzy
by
Kelsey Miller
Entertainment News
Thanks To Beyoncé,
The Great Gatsby
Just Got Even Cooler
As if we weren't excited enough about the May release of The Great Gatsby, the much-anticipated flick is now turning out to be a full-on Carter family
by
Seija Rankin
Travel
Calling Daisys & Jays: This Great Gatsby Hotel Suite Is Off The Hook
Always Sometimes, we're positive we would have been so much better off growing up in the roaring '20s. There's just something so, well, sexy, about
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Gasp! Get A Load Of Prada's
Great Gatsby
Sketches
It's safe to say that costume designer Catherine Martin has the sickest job in Tinseltown. Responsible for the wardrobe of The Great Gatsby, she's been
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Entertainment
For His Next Trick, Jay-Z Will Write
The Great Gatsby
Score
What can't Hova do, right? We don't exactly know how to feel about this, but, yes, word is that Jay-Z will be putting together the score for the
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
The New
Great Gatsby
Trailer Is Giving Us A Sumptuous Su...
Despite any reservations our tenth-grade American Literature teacher may have, The Great Gatsby's second trailer has arrived, and this one is just as big,
by
Leila Brillson
New York
So Great: Go Back To The '20s With The Plaza's Great Gatsby Holid...
To say we have Gatsby fever would be a total understatement. Between the cast (Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and Tobey Maguire!), the clothes, and
by
Susan Williamson
Entertainment
Exclusive: Baz Luhrmann Spills The Beans On Gatsby, K-Stew, & Kanye
As the whole world waits with anticipation, passing the time by adding fringing to their hemlines, perfecting their Charleston step, and watching the
by
Alice Tate
New York
Street Style: The Chicest Lawn Party Ever Gets A Gatsby Twist
Is it just us, or were the Roaring '20s simply the best decade of all time? Everything just seemed more glamourous back then — just think about the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Guess Which Retailer Dressed Leo For All Of
The Great Gatsby<...
Anticipation for Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gastby has been steadily growing since the release of the trailer a few short weeks ago. We’ve been swept
by
Naomi Nachmani
Styling Tips
Steal Diane Birch's
Gatsby
Diva Style
There's a classic feel to singer Diane Birch's music, and a wild, vintage slant to her embellished, elegant look. Too much is just about enough for the
by
Us
Washington DC
Gatsby Fever: We've Got A Super-Cool (And Kinda Creepy) Factoid F...
If you were online at all yesterday, you probably know that the trailer for Baz Luhrmann's remake of The Great Gatsby was released to major fanfare
by
Alina Gonzalez
Entertainment
Smash! Bang! Kapow! It’s
The Great Gatsby
Trailer!
And away we go! Seems Director/ rapacious human/ Four Loko can Baz Luhrmann is doing exactly what he did to William Shakespeare to F. Scott Fitzgerald.
by
Gabriel Bell
