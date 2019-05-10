Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her New Baby With A Paris Hilton Song

Many congratulations are due to mom Kim Kardashian, who, along with her husband Kanye West, announced the birth of their fourth child on Friday. But on Thursday night, right around the same time, her surrogate went into labor, Kardashian celebrated another new arrival: her friend Paris Hilton's new song, "Best Friend's Ass."
The song, produced by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, is exactly what you think a Paris Hilton club banger about Kim Kardashian's butt sounds like. Heavy bass, lots of fun ad-libs, and, well, the word "ass" repeated quite a few times.
Kardashian posted a link to the song on her Instagram story during the same time she was at the hospital welcoming her new son to the world, along with a picture of she and Hilton wearing their matching outfits on what seems to be the set of the song's upcoming music video.
Hilton teased the song on her Instagram prior to the release with a video of she and Kardashian in the same outfits, saying she was working on a "#SecretProject with @KimKardashian. I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss."
The two have a long history — before becoming the mogul she is now, Kardashian was once Hilton's best friend and closet organizer. They went through some rough patches, especially when, ironically, Hilton once said some unfavorable things about Kardashian's butt (she said on Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo Show in 2008 'It's gross! It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag,'). Since then, the two have seemed to make amends, and Hilton attended Kardashian's CBD-themed baby shower last month.
We can, therefore, look forward to the upcoming music video, but in the meantime, Kardashian is focused on the more important news: "He's here and he's perfect," she wrote on Twitter.
