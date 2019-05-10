Baby Archie Sussex is barely three days old and already, he's got competition for the royal spotlight.
Kim Kardashian's surrogate is in labor with her fourth baby (a boy), as officially confirmed by sister Kourtney last night during a taping an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And no one was more surprised than mom, Kris Jenner.
“So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” Kourtney said after surprising Kris onstage with her six grandchildren, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, and Kim and Kanye West’s children North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1.
“What! What are we doing here?!” Kris said.
Turns out, Kim was supposed to surprise Kris with an appearance on the show, but circumstances obviously changed, and she couldn't make it. But Kim doesn't half-ass anything, so....SURPRISE!
And though the show doesn't air until today, Ellen posted a clip online, boasting: "I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash"
I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019
The news comes only days after Kim refuted rumors that her son had been born while she was getting ready for the Met Gala. (Kim, there were two other major birth announcements that day, come on!)
Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019
In April, she celebrated her baby's impending arrival with a zen CBD-themed baby shower, where guests, including Paris Hilton and Chrissy Teigen, were encouraged to participate in a sound bath, and got to mix their own CBD oils.
Kris Jenner could probably use soon zen right about now.
