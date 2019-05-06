Amy Schumer Welcomes Baby Boy

It's not a competition, but Amy Schumer wins. The comedian announced that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child on Sunday night at 10:55 p.m. Schumer shared the news on her Instagram on May 6, the same day that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their son in England, but made sure that world knew that she had hers on May 5. Again, not a competition — but Schumer totally won.
For having their children only hours apart, Schumer and Markle couldn't have had more conflicting accounts of their pregnancies. While Markle as doing yoga in Australia, Schumer was on stage in special underwear performing for live audiences in-between throwing up.
Advertisement
Schumer hasn't shared the name of her son yet, but she did share an intimate, candid moment from her hospital room.
Celebrities flooded Schumer's comments to congratulate her on the birth of her child, and the fact that she can finally stop feeling nauseous! Emily Ratajkowski, who starred opposite of Schumer in I Feel Pretty, wrote, "Congrats!!!" while Selma Blair offered a few words of wisdom: "Congratulations!!!! Sleep when you can. Seriously. Hug you . Welcome to the best and craziest part of life."
No word if Markle has sent her regards yet. I mean, surely these babies are destined to meet.
Advertisement