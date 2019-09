Amy Schumer Welcomes Baby Boy

It's not a competition, but Amy Schumer wins. The comedian announced that she and her husband, Chris Fischer , welcomed their first child on Sunday night at 10:55 p.m. Schumer shared the news on her Instagram on May 6, the same day that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their son in England, but made sure that world knew that she had hers on May 5. Again, not a competition — but Schumer totally won.