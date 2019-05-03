Years After Insulting Kim Kardashian's Butt, Paris Hilton Makes A Song About It

The long, sometimes-fraught friendship between Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton has officially come full circle. Years after insulting Kardashian's very famous derrière on Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo Show in 2008 ("It's gross! It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag," Hilton said on the radio program), Hilton has a new song that sounds like it's literally about Kardashian's butt.
On Thursday, Hilton and Kardashian took to Instagram to tease a very special new project.
"#SecretProject with @kimkardashian," wrote Hilton. "I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss"
It sounds like Kardashian approves of that message. TMZ reported Friday that Kardashian was with Hilton on the set of Hilton's new music video for her new single with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The song is appropriately titled "Best Friend's Ass."
Also appearing in the music video is RuPaul's Drag Race star Derrick Barry, who dressed as Hilton's one-time Unholy Trinity friend Britney Spears in the "I'm A Slave 4 U" video.
Long before Kardashian became the media mogul she is today, she was most famous for being Hilton's club-hopping bestie and closet organizer. Though Kardashian and Hilton have had their shares of ups and downs, in recent years, the two have spent more and more time together. Hilton was just spotted at Kardashian's CBD-themed baby shower (her fourth child with husband Kanye West will be born via surrogate) and also was seen sledding with Kardashian during Christmas time in Calabasas. (The snow was imported, naturally.)
Back in 2015, Hilton gushed over her friend — and alluded to the fact that she may have been the prototype for Kardashian's career.
"It’s nice to inspire people," Hilton told Yahoo! Style. "We’ve known each other since we were little girls, we’ve always been friends."
This music video can't hit the internet fast enough.
